A Tulbagh police officer accused of shooting and killing a resident during an arrest has been granted bail of R1000 by the Tulbagh Magistrates' Court. Sergeant Jonathan Waterboer from the Crime Prevention Unit was arrested and charged for the murder of Johannes Louw, 40, by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Ipid spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, says the incident took place on 24 May 2024 when the police tried to arrest a suspect, but he resisted arrest and Louw also intervened. “The police left without affecting any arrest. They came back later with reinforcement, and wanted to arrest both the suspect and Louw. Again, they refused, as they wanted to know why the police wanted to arrest them. Sergeant Waterboer allegedly fired a shot that hit Louw in the abdominal area and he was declared dead at the scene.” Waterboer was arrested on 13 June by Ipid investigators and appeared in the Tulbagh Magistrates's court on Thursday where he was granted bail of R1000.

The case was postponed to 29 September for further investigations. Billy Claassen of the People’s Movement for Change says the community is not happy with the outcome as it appears that different rules applied to police officers. “I was there on the day of the incident and was told that the victim was shot in the stomach and placed in handcuffs. It was only after they saw he wasn’t going to make it that they took the handcuffs off,” sasys Claassen.