The vehicle of a cop accused of killing a taxi boss was spotted where the deceased’s body was found in District Six. The court heard on Tuesday how Sipho Ganeko was shot while inside the boot of the car of Sergeant Siyabonga Mfanase, 42.

The sergeant, who is stationed at Athlone Police Station, was arrested with his brother Vika Mfanase, 28, on charges of murder and kidnapping. During the bail application, the affidavit of the investigation officer painted a grim picture of what happened to taxi owner Sipho. According to his girlfriend, Amanda Makhwezi, on Tuesday February 6, at about 10pm, he arrived home and parked his Toyota Quantum van, before visiting his pal Vika Mfanase.

The court heard on Tuesday how Sipho Ganeko was shot. Picture: Facebook At around midnight she heard Sipho argue with Vika’s brother Siyabonga, and heard Sipho say “put away the firearm and fight like a man. And then she heard several gunshots.” Sipho called for her but when she came out, Siyabonga allegedly threatened to hurt her. The affidavit said two unknown men helped the brothers drag Sipho’s body into a car and drove off.

Vika had lived with Sipho and came home at about 3am where he told Amanda that “they went separate ways”. The investigating officer said eight 9mm bullet casings were found at this scene. Boet: Vika Mfanase. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete The next day Sipho’s body was discovered in Russell Street with bullet wounds.

His murder was allegedly witnessed. “The witness’ name is omitted for safety. He said was singing and rapping in the road and then he saw a blue Audi with three males standing over the boot. Two of the males went to sit under a tree,” the affidavit stated. “The witness heard one of the accused say in Xhosa: Don't take me for a p**s, and then he shot the person in the boot twice. The shooter looked at him (the witness) and the witness peed himself. Siyabonga took the person out of the car and then left him on the road and got into the car and drove the car and picked up the people under the tree.”

The witness saw the number plate and could describe what Siyabonga wore that morning. The court heard that after Vika was arrested, Siyabonga arrived at Philippi East police station asking about his brother. The investigating officer testified, saying: “I asked him if he had a firearm and he said it was in the car, it was his private firearm, and I checked outside and saw the blue Audi.