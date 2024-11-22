A Parkwood man who doused his girlfriend with petrol and set her alight in a jealous rage has been sentenced to 22 years in the mang after confessing to his horrific crimes. The heartbroken family of slain Deonay Waigh say her former boyfriend, Joshua Phillips, asked to speak to them before sentencing got under way at the Wynberg Regional Court, where he pleaded for forgiveness.

The 32-year-old woman from Pelikan Park was last seen on Christmas Eve last year. At the time, her family explained that she had gone to visit her sieklike father in Parkwood a few days before Christmas and her family had lost touch with her. On Christmas Eve, they received a call from Philip’s family and rushed to the hospital where they were informed that Deonay had suffered extensive burns after being set alight.

Killed: Deonay Waigh, 32. Picture: supplied Cousin Jade Baartman explained that doctors informed them that her lungs collapsed, and her internal organs were burnt. She died in hospital a few days later when her heart had stopped. Philips later sent a voice note to his family where he confessed to dousing Deonay with petrol and said he had planned to set himself on fire as well. He handed himself over to police. Jade says on arrival at court on Wednesday they were surprised when they were told the convicted killer wanted to speak to the family.

She explains: “The matter was transferred to regional court about three weeks ago and in between there were postponements, as they anticipated he would plead guilty. “When I arrived, the prosecutor informed me that he wanted to speak to me and I agreed. “He came to me and apologised for what he did. He said he was sorry and I said as people of God we must forgive, but we believe whatever the court’s decision is he should abide by.”

Jade said during proceedings Philips admitted to using petrol to start the fire in the wendy house. He also claimed that Deonay was jolling. She adds: “He claimed that she was unfaithful but the Magistrate said evidence before the court showed that he was a jealous and controlling boyfriend and even if his claims are correct he could have broken up with her and not kill her. “The Magistrate gave him 22 years and while he was set to get life, he showed the court remorse.