A father of three from Bonteheuwel has died begging for his life as an angry group of community members each took turns beating him in a mob justice attack. A video of David Antonie, 48, and his friend being moered in the street and then taken to a yard in Vlamboom Street has been shared widely across social media.

According to a relative of the deceased, he bought a pair of Nike Jordan takkies from his friend who was also in the video, and was approached by community members regarding it. The family member explains: “They told him it was stolen when a house was broken into. “They wanted him to show them where he bought it, he did so and he gave them the shoes back.”

Killed: David Antonie was 48. Picture: Supplied In the video, a bleeding David can be seen in his sokkies, while the group interrogates the pair about the skoene. The friend tells the group that he sold the Jordans to David. A man then orders the friend to hit David with a stick. Different people then take turns hitting the two while they kreun in pain.

The family member says the incident happened on Sunday and asks why the group had to beat David to death. The relative adds: “David smoked drugs, yes, Mandrax. But he never bothered anyone, he wasn't a gangster, he was a good person. “He would never break into people’s homes, he had his own home and had his own things.

“Hy was baie oor sy kinders. They are the ones who are suffering the most, they cry every night.” The relative says they will not rest until justice is served, adding: “We don’t have a date yet, but after the funeral we will make a noise. Now we just want to bury him so that his soul can rest.” Condemns: Councillor Mckenzie. Picture: supplied Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie has urged people to stop sharing the video, as it hampers police investigation and causes trauma to the family.

Mckenzie says: “These alleged actions are unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest fashion, we can never take the law into our own hands, irrespective of whether we think the system is broken and not working.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms Bishop Lavis police registered a murder case for investigation. Twigg reports: “The victim sustained injuries to his body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.