A woman died on the doorstep of Nyanga police station after she was shot while in a staff transport. On Tuesday morning, the station was closed to the public as forensic experts scoured the scene for evidence.

The woman was shot in a Toyota Avanza that she used to travel to Mitchells Plain. They had been driving from Gugulethu and while on their way to fetch another passenger, they were attacked by unknown gunmen. Shutdown: Station was closed to public for investigations. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Nyanga Community Police Forum (CPF) secretary Dumisani Qwebe said: “The driver of the Avanza was coming from Gugulethu with his staff [passengers], and as he turned into Emms Drive, there was a car that had been following him.

“The male occupants jumped out of their vehicle and then started shooting at the Avanza. The driver sped off to the police station for safety.” Qwebe further stated that the suspects continued firing shots at the staff transport. He adds: “According to the driver, he was trying to save his passengers and that is why he decided to speed off to the station.

“Unfortunately a woman was shot and killed. She was sitting in the back of the vehicle. “The other two females were left unharmed. The woman who died inside the car is from Gugulethu. “A decision was made to close the police station. That was to preserve the crime scene as the car was parked right in front of the entrance of the establishment and that is where people certify documents and open cases.”

The Avanza driver believes that he could have been the target, but doesn’t know why. Qwebe says: “It’s difficult to understand the reason he was followed. The staff said he was a good person and that he wasn’t a troublemaker. “He had been driving for someone and then decided to start his own business of driving staff and that could be the reason.”

Qwebe has urged the public to come forward with any information which may lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says the circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation. He confirms: “Reports suggested that the [victim], a 50-year-old woman, was a passenger in a Toyota Avanza on Tuesday at around 7.06am.