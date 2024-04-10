The police have opened a case of kidnapping after two men were snatched by a group in a taxi. The shocking incident happened in Chatsworth, Malmesbury on Monday evening.

Councillor Amber Booysen said one of the victims was abducted as he was fixing a roof and the other was taken from his home. Chris Jones, 39, and the other victim were found alive but severely beaten in Dunoon. Badly beaten: Chris Jones, 39. Picture supplied His mom Cathy says: “He is now safe at home, he was badly injured.”

Booysen says the duo was kidnapped by men in a Toyota Quantum van who had accused them of housebreaking. He says the pair was almost killed: “They escaped as the people were about to burn them alive. They had already put them in big drums, we don’t know how they managed to get away. They got a lift and the person left them at the Atlantis police station.” The victims were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie says the brother of one of the victims reported the kidnapping. “The brother alleged that a group of men travelling in a Toyota Quantum kombi took the victim away from their home on Monday at about 6:15 pm. “It is alleged that a group of about eight men visited their home at Chamberlain Street, Chatsworth, Malmesbury on Tuesday and accused the victim of housebreaking, forcing him out of his room into a white Quantum kombi with which they drove off. Investigation into the kidnapping case is ongoing.”