The “kidnapping king” of Cape Town will finally go on trial for a plethora of charges, including the murder of a victim at the Western Cape High Court. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says Sivuyile ‘Lollo’ Mki made his most recent appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday where he faces charges of kidnapping, extortion, aggravated robbery, theft, trafficking in person, attempted murder and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Van Wyk explains the crimes date back to December 2022 when two Thai nationals were kidnapped. The officer says: “The suspects demanded R800 000 ransom money to secure their release. Subsequently only R30 000 was paid by the family. “On 26 December 2022, the body of one of the hostages was discovered in Indloveni Informal Settlement, Harare. The remaining hostage was released by the suspects on the evening of 28 December.”

He says on the same evening, cops busted the suspects which included a police officer. Van Wyk adds: “That same night the investigation team arrested three suspects which included the accused, Constable Aphiwe Mondi, and Xolani Jiyosi. “Bail was successfully opposed and all accused were remanded in custody.

“Mki was also linked to the 2022 murder case. “The matter is remanded to 15 November where the suspect will appear in the Western Cape High Court with the three previously charged accused.” He says Mondi was fired as a result of these and other criminal cases pending.

Van Wyk adds that Jiyosi also faces multiple charges of kidnapping, extortion and aggravated robbery on two other matters where his co-accused includes two former cops for the kidnapping of Chinese nationals in Melkbosstrand. He continues: “All ex-police officials were still in the service when arrested and charged for the matters. This case is pending in the Khayelitsha Priority Court. “During 20 April 2023, two Chinese citizens were kidnapped, one in Melkbosstrand and the other in Macassar.

“They were held hostage at the premises of Lollo. Three days later the investigation team made a breakthrough and arrested the first two suspects.” Mki was later arrested and added to the charge sheet. Van Wyk says two months later a South African woman was kidnapped whilst driving home from work.

The suspects demanded R4 million ransom for her release and the investigation team successfully rescued the hostage from a house in Mfuleni. Van Wyk reports: “The same day eight suspects were arrested which included Mki. Bail was successfully opposed and all accused were remanded in custody. “No ransom was paid. This matter was remanded on 3 October to Bellville Magistrates Court for trial.”