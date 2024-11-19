A 12-year-old laaitie was rushed to a clinic after eating ginger biscuits containing a pill. His worried father says the boy bought the packet of ginger biscuits from Gabrielle Cash Store in Bosasa, Mfuleni on Sunday.

The child found a purple and white capsule inside a biscuit, with ‘30 L 30’ written on it. The father, who asked not to be named for fear of intimidation ,says: “He showed us the biscuit and he had eaten some from the packet but didn’t taste anything weird. “We checked the entire packet and also went to the shop with the police. A search was done for more packets, but it seems like it was only my son’s which was contaminated.

“What shocked me the most was that we have heard about the incidents where children died from buying food from spaza shops and I feared that my son would also fall ill.” In question: Gabrielle Cash Store where cookie was sold. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers On Monday he took his son to the clinic for tests. He adds: “I don’t want to lose my son and thought I should take precautionary measures, I had him tested to avoid complications.”

When Daily Voice went to Gabrielle Cash Store on Monday, a man who was behind the counter said he was not present when the incident happened. He did not want to identify himself, but said: “I heard about it and all the ginger biscuits were thrown out. We buy biscuits from wholesalers in Mfuleni. “We have not yet been there to tell them about what happened. We don’t sell any expired food, we check all the time and throw away old stuff. We are registered and have the proper papers to operate.”

Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia Van der Ross said spaza shops are not required to be registered. She adds: “However, any person handling foodstuffs must be in possession of a valid Certificate of Acceptability. “The City’s Environmental Health Practitioners keep records of all premises in their areas, to include on their inspections list.

“Environmental Health Practitioners are mandated to conduct visits to business premises at least twice a year, but if problems are identified or complaints are received then more regular inspections are carried out until the problem is resolved.” Van der Ross said, based on the current information at City Health’s disposal, there are 2 924 spaza shops, house shops and tuckshops in Cape Town’s informal economy. The government has taken action after several children died after allegedly eating snacks from a spaza shop in Gauteng.