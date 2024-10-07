The Western Cape Scholar Transport Association has urged parents to inspect their children’s scholar transport after the death of a 16-year-old girl, who died in an accident involving an overloaded taxi. The Toyota Quantum had been carrying 28 passengers when it flipped onto its back on Swartklip Road on Friday morning.

The City of Cape Town's Traffic services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “The City's Traffic Service can confirm a minibus carrying schoolchildren overturned on Swartklip Road this morning. One passenger was declared deceased on scene. Information indicates 28 other persons were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. “The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody at Mitchells Plain SAPS,” she said. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the arrest of the unlicensed tacxi driver.

“The 25-year-old taxi driver was arrested for the mentioned charges, and will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates court once charged.” The scholar association's chairman Chumani Ngxumza said parents should be involved in the checking of the vehicles. “The safety of the scholars is all of our responsibility, but parents must check if their child has a proper seat, and if the car is roadworthy. We as the operators must also make sure that the driver we employ has all the legal papers and the condition of the car is good.