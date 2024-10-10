A 38-year-old constable stationed at the Maitland 10111 call centre has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of an illegal firearm with ammunition as well as drugs on Wednesday morning. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the constable was arrested after an intelligence driven operation, where police members of the Khayelitsha Tactical Response Team (TRT) pursued information and proceeded to a residence in Mandela Park on Wednesday 09 October 2024.

The targeted operation saw the forces pouncing on the property in Kumande Bali Street at around 06:10. “Upon entering the premises they searched the occupant, and the premises, confiscating a 9mm pistol with ammunition and six ecstasy tablets which resulted in the detention of the constable.” Swartbooi says once charged the suspect is expected to make an appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s court on the mentioned charges.