The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien has warned Capetonians to keep their trash in the bins and not dump it in the sewer system as it causes blockages. On Monday in Rosemond Street, Wesbank, a maintenance team called out to a blockage found that it was caused by bricks, stones, ceiling boards, rags, sand and other foreign objects being dumped in a manhole.

Badroodien says this causes major issues and disrupt the efficient flow of the sewer system. “Generally, the majority of blockages across the city are caused by the misuse of the sewer system. In addition, our teams regularly have to remove builders’ rubble, rocks, wood, nappies and tyres, along with general litter from the system when clearing blockages. “These blockages are exacerbated by the disposal of cooking fats into the system, which hardens as it cools and acts like glue for the other materials in the line.”

“Sewer systems are designed to only convey human waste, grey water and toilet paper. Any other solid substances will eventually cause blockages and overflows.” He is appealing to residents to piemp those who flout the law and make life difficult for almal. “Let’s stop turning our sewers into trash cans. We appeal to residents and community leaders to use the available resources on the City’s website to join in efforts to raise awareness.