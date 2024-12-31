A disturbing video has surfaced online of a hospital security guard dragging a young patient by the arm across the floor in the presence of other patients and visitors. The incident took place at Karl Bremer Hospital and shows the patient, who appears to be a boy, lying on the floor in a hospital robe while a female Phangela security guard stands in front of him and taps him on the shoulder, telling him to “get up” in isiXhosa.

The patient is seen crying while holding on to two packets of medication. The guard is seen taking the patient by his left arm and starts dragging him across the floor. She lets him go, but then she and another security guard both take him by his arms and continue to drag him away. INHUMANE: Guard ‘checks’ on boy The 26-second video clip was posted on TikTok by Angelo Santamaria with the caption: “No man Karl Bremer Hospital. You bring your child in for a head injury then this is happening in front of you. Seriously.”

Megan Davids, Communications Officer for the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness, says they are aware of the incident and are investigating. She reports: “Karl Bremer Hospital deeply regrets the incident circulating on social media, in which a patient was handled by one of the security guards at the facility. “We are deeply concerned by this matter and are committed to upholding the dignity and respect of all our patients.

INTERNAL PROBE: Karl Bremer Hospital vow to get to the bottom of it “The hospital will thoroughly investigate the incident and implement the necessary measures. This matter has also been raised with the contracted service provider who have also initiated their own internal processes. “Karl Bremer Hospital remains dedicated to providing a safe and compassionate environment for healing and recovery.” The video started going viral on Monday when it was also shared to Facebook and WhatsApp groups with shocked social media users blasting the guards.

@angelosantamaria7 No man Karl Bremmer Hospital . You bring you child in for a head injury then this is happening infront of you. Seriously. ♬ original sound - Angelo Santamaria A shocked Beryl Sonia Jacobs commented on Facebook: “This is seriously inhumane, where are the nurses? You can see he can’t help himself. “This is now Karl Bremer Hospital where patients get treated like this. “It does not matter what someone’s circumstances are, it is not a dog, it’s a person with feelings.