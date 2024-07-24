A Hanover Park karate club kicked their way to glory over the weekend where they won no less than 18 trophies at an international tournament. Karate Kai entered 21 students into an All-African full contact karate tournament, which was held at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology Bellville campus on Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament was hosted by the Japanese organisation IKO Nakamura, and attended by the founder’s son, Masanaga Nakamura. Fighters came from Tunisia, Seychelles, Zimbabwe, and even one from Japan for an exhibition match, but it was the local team who made a clean sweep. Fighters: Karate Kai entered 21 students into an All-Africa full contact karate tournament. picture supplied The Hanover Park team did not disappoint their founder, headmaster Kancho Deen Daniels.

A proud Daniels says: “They won trophies in nearly all the different categories at the event, starting with the girls 8 and 9 years old where they took first and second place, right up to the Young Lions category for men and women 20 and 21 years old.” Tinashé Pietersen, 9, has been practising karate for the past three years and is a yellow belt. The Grade 3 pupil loved taking part, saying: “It was a kwaai tournament and I liked it. I came second and won a nice big trophy.”

The brave meisie says she started doing karate because she wanted to be able to protect herself from danger, adding “I want to reach my black belt.” Ten-year-old Farhan Amran also won a trophy but says it was a tough tournament. He says: “I had four fights. My first three opponents were much bigger than me, but everyone was shouting for me and I didn't give up.”

Kancho Deen, who grew up in Hanover Park, operates his dojos in Hanover Park, Heideveld, Elsies River and Ruyterwacht. The Hanover Park club turns 22 years old this year and has been very successful at tournament level since it first opened its doors in 2002, the headmaster explains. Fueled by his desire to educate and inspire the youth in his organisation, Kancho has travelled to Japan 12 times, taking children from these volatile communities with him to compete against the Japanese on their home ground.