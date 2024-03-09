An integrated law enforcement operation by members attached to the Western Cape Serious and Violent Crime: Stock Theft Unit made a significant breakthrough when abalone with an estimated street value of over R2.8 million was seized in Walkerville in Sedibeng, Gauteng. The Western Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the operation took place on Wednesday, March 6.

“The deployment who formed part of an intelligence-driven operation, focussing on dealing in abalone between provinces arrived in the Gauteng Province and proceeded to an area in Walkerville. “Close to the vicinity of the identified address, in the early hours of the morning they saw a Nissan NP 200 entering the area. The members remained static in the area for any eventuality and their patience was rewarded moments later when the mentioned vehicle returned.

The abalone seized by police. Photo: SAPS The officers instructed the driver to stop the motor vehicle, however, he made his intentions known when he attempted to drive through the static law enforcement officers,” Swartbooi said. This resulted in a high-speed chase which saw the driver of the vehicle trying to force police members and other road users off the road.

The abalone seized by police. Photo: SAPS The chase came to a halt when the driver lost control near the R59 in the vicinity of Meyerton.

The driver was immediately arrested and during an inspection of the vehicle, a consignment of abalone was discovered and seized. “The team members returned to the identified address in Walkerville where they discovered a fully operational abalone processing plant on a small holding. They detained the 51-year-old man on charges of attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving, possession of abalone, and possession of an illegal jamming device,” Swartbooi said. Once charged the suspect will appear in the Meyerton Magistrate’s Court.