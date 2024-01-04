Swellendam police are investigating the circumstances which led up to a violent kaalgat clash between women and cops in the Overberg dorpie. The shocking incident has sent tongues wagging after a video of the arrest went viral on chat groups in the past week.

The clip, which was recorded by the family, shows two kwaad women skelling with officers as they attempt to arrest a man whom the family identifies as their brother. The clip, which is nearly six minutes long, starts by showing cops trying to take the man into custody while a woman wearing only a white panty starts questioning officers. The alleged suspect is seen trying to run away into a bathroom and is chased by a police officer and one of his colleagues comes to his aid.

The same woman then places the handcuffs under her bum, seemingly to stop cops from placing it on the suspect, but the officer wrestles it away from her as the women continue to vloek at cops. “Los my ma se p***se broer!” they skel. The woman then shockingly takes off her white panty and while another officer restrains her brother on the ground, she spreads her legs and places her genitals in the cop’s face.

Swellendam police are investigating the circumstances which led up to a violent kaalgat clash between women and cops in the dorpie. Picture: Video Screengrab Cop lost fight against kaalvrou. Here his been put out without the suspect .Swellendam police are investigating the circumstances which led up to a violent kaalgat clash between women and cops in the dorpie. pic from video screengrab The shocked officer is then seen pistol-whipping her as he breaks free. Community leader, Pastor Enrico Chester, says the video sent shockwaves through the community.

He explains: “We were all shocked to see women behaving like that. The details about what led up to this is not clear but we know it happened in Rondomskrik. “As a community, we are trying to build a relationship with police and incidents like this break it down. “If someone is being arrested and the community feels they are innocent, they must go to the station and resolve it but not do things like this.”