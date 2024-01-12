The Swellendam family allegedly behind the violent kaalgat clash with cops in the Overberg dorpie of Swellendam have been arrested. Days after a video of the shocking incident went viral on chat groups, cops have revealed that four family members have since been arrested and appeared in the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court.

The clip, which was recorded by the family in Rondomskrik, shows two kwaad women skelling with officers as they attempt to arrest a man whom the family identifies as their brother. The clip, which is nearly six minutes long, starts by showing cops trying to take the man into custody while a woman wearing only a white panty starts questioning officers. The same woman then places the handcuffs under her bum, seemingly to stop cops from placing it on the suspect, but the officer wrestles it away from her.

The woman then shockingly takes off her panty and while another officer restrains her brother on the ground, she spreads her legs and places her genitals in the cop’s face. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies, confirms: “An investigation into the incident led to the arrests of four suspects, three women and a man. They made their first court appearance in the Swellendam Magistrates' court on 5 January on charges of defeating the course of justice, hindering a police official in the execution of duties, assault common and malicious damage to property.” He says two of the suspects were released on bail while the remaining two were remanded in custody.