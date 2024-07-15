This is the spine-chilling threat issued to the family of slain Hanover Park teen, Jehaan Petersen, as her killer was sentenced to life in prison in the Wynberg Regional Court on Thursday. George ‘Georgie’ Titus was slammed by the Magistrate who said he showed no remorse for the gruesome murder.

Jehaan’s bludgeoned body was found on a veldjie in September 2022 just days after she had been reported missing. At the time her family revealed that Titus had become obsessed with the teen and that she feared for her life. Horror: Teen was found strangled, bashed to death in Manenberg. Picture: Leon knipe Titus fled Hanover Park but was busted by an angry mob in Kalksteenfontein who caught him hiding in their community.

This after a family friend of Jehaan’s aunt, Tasneem Losper, read about her in the Daily Voice and hatched a plan to catch Titus. Videos showed angry mense surrounding Titus and attacking him before handing him over to police. The case was investigated by Lieutenant-Colonel Gavin Sias of Philippi Police Station who brought a State witness who was present during the murder.

Tasneem said Jehaan’s family was overjoyed by the sentence, but were left traumatised by Titus’ threats. Tragic: Jehaan Petersen,17. Picture: Leon knipe She explains: "It was very emotional to listen to the judgement and hearing everything that happened to her again. It has been very traumatising for the family and every day we miss her. “After he was sentenced, he turned in the box and told my youngest daughter: 'Jy is next!'

“We were so shocked that he could say such a thing and even more traumatised, but Colonel Sias immediately jumped in and forced him down into the holdings cells. “We opened a criminal case against him for the threat and the community who came to support us said they would testify to what they heard. “The Magistrate said over and over in the judgement that he showed no remorse for what he did to Jehaan."

Tasneem added Titus was a danger to young girls in Cape Town and they are relieved he will now be locked away for at least 25 years. "The sentence won't bring Jehaan back but this is the best sentence we could get so we are very happy, he will now pay for his crimes. “He is a danger to girls and children and we are glad he will not be able to hurt another child."