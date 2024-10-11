The unlicenced driver who was behind the wheel of a taxi that caused the death of two little sisters has been convicted of culpable homicide. The Mitchells Plain Regional Court yesterday found Likhona Mgidi guilty on two charges of culpable homicide after he jumped a red robot and slammed into the car carrying little Nurah and Nishaat Thomas.

The children were with their dad and the family were on their way home. Tragic: Nishaat, 6, and Nurah, 2, died. Pictures: supplied The tragic incident which took place on 3 March 2023 on the corner of Merrydale Ave and Wespoort Drive in Portlands, saw six-year-old Nishaat being flung out of the car, dying on impact, while Nurah, two, passed away hours later in hospital. At the time, Mgidi was not in possession of a public drivers’ permit (PDP), or a driver's licence.

It is believed he also fled the scene, as he was only arrested two weeks later at his home in Kraaifontein. Mgidi pleaded guilty to the two charges of culpable homicide. He admitted that he had failed to stop at the red traffic light, was driving at an excessive speed and failed to keep a proper lookout. Relief: Parents Abduragmaan and Raihaana Thomas. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters The court accepted his plea and found him guilty.

More shocking details about the fateful day were revealed when taxi driver Adam Mdeni took the stand. Mgidi had been Mdeni’s gaatjie. He told the court he had known Mgidi for just over four months at the time of the accident, and said the unlicensed Mgidi had gotten behind the wheel without his permission “and just drove away with the passengers”.

Mdeni said this happened as he got out of the taxi in Epping to take a pee, while waiting for passengers. To loud gasps in court, he explained that he had left the key in the ignition and when he returned he saw Mgidi driving off. When questioned by Mgidi’s defence why he didn't go after the taxi or call the big boss or even the police, he replied it was because he had known Mgidi and knew where he lived.

He also admitted that while he allowed Mgidi to drive his car, he never gave him permission to drive the taxi. Mdeni said he was later informed that the taxi was in an accident and when he got to Mgidi, the gaatjie did not want to explain what had happened. Outside court, the children’s mom Raihaana, said she felt relieved that the case is finally coming to an end, and that justice has been served.