After sixteen years, justice has at long last been served for a teenager who was brutally stabbed to death, and dumped in a wheelie bin. On Friday, five men were convicted of raping and murdering 17-year-old Cytheria Rex in the Strand Regional Court.

The case, plagued by more than 115 postponements, has made history as the longest running court case at a regional court in South Africa. The accused, who were also teenagers at the time, were linked via key witness testimony and DNA evidence. It was an emotional moment when Magistrate Deon van der Spuy announced his verdict in under two hours, finding Virgil Sass, Oswill Grootboom, Imeraan Hendricks, Lee Cloete and Rhonwan Rhode guilty of the rape and murder.

Van der Spuy also placed on record that two of the accused, Keenan Lewis and Warren Robertson, had died while the trial had been running at the Blue Downs Regional Court. He said the matter had been running for years due to the accused changing legal counsel repeatedly after they opted to plead not guilty to the charges. “All seven of the accused were present at the scene of the crime,” Van der Spuy told the court which was filled with cops, CPF and Neighbourhood Watch members, and family of the deceased and accused.

Cytheria’s mother Jacqueline Rex was also in court. Relief: Rex’s mother Jacqueline. Picture: Noor Slamdien Van der Spuy detailed how a single witness placed all seven of the accused at the crime scene in Eikendal in Kraaifontein on 22 February 22 2009 and that his crucial testimony had been corroborated with vital DNA evidence. The Magistrate said: “They all had intent to rape and murder the victim.

“The reason why I am saying so is because the victim was stabbed 39 times, and she was dragged down the passage and all of the accused tried to throw her over the wall. “Everyone or some helped to put the body into the wheelie bin.” The group had partied where drugs and potjie were shared.

The bin had been dumped on a field. Bloody tracks of the bin led police to the house of Sass, whose fingerprint was found on a knife in the bedroom. A screwdriver, newspaper and condom wrappers were also found inside the house.

Cloete’s fingerprints were found on the condom wrapper which was discovered in a dirt bin in the kitchen. The DNA of Hendricks was found on Cytheria’s panty, while DNA in her vaginal area was linked to Robertson and Lewis. As the verdict was delivered, the accused showed no remorse but turned around in the bench, desperately looking at their families.