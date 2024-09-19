Nearly five years after Ayesha Kelly was shot and killed, the two skollies accused of her murder have been found guilty. It was a bittersweet moment for the 10-year-old’s mother, Insaaf Kelly, when Cameron Julies and Chadwin Williams were convicted of her murder at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

The duo, who are members of the Hard Livings gang, pleaded not guilty to more than 10 charges relating to the shooting, which took place in Tafelsig on 8 December, 2019. The State proved that on the fateful night, the victims were at a tuck shop when gunfire rang out and Ayesha was struck and killed. Three children and an adult were injured. Julius and Williams were arrested shortly afterwards.

Convicted: Cameron Julius is one of the two shooters set for mang. Picture: supplied In addition to Ayesha’s murder, they were convicted for aiding and abetting criminal gang activity, four counts of attempted murder, and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. In a separate case relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, Williams was also found guilty and convicted. The murder case was investigated by the Anti-Gang Unit’s Sergeant Bradley Schuurman and Ayesha’s family said they commended him for his hard work and perseverance.

Mom Insaaf says: “I was overjoyed when I heard they were guilty. “They [Cameron and Chadwin] were so shocked and their families were crying inside the court. “Outside court they said we must find the person who killed Ayesha, so they are still in denial.

“We finally have closure but we are waiting for the day when they get punished [sentenced]. I want more than one life sentence.” Relieved: Ayesha’s mom Insaaf and ouma Fayrooz. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) Ayesha was in Grade 4 at Tafelsig Primary School at the time of her murder. She had been raised with the help of her ouma, Fayrooz Kelly, as Insaaf was in Grade 11 when she gave birth.

Granny Fayrooz said their family would have to live with the pain for the rest of their lives. The ouma says: “I do not want to feel bitter. [But] they are not showing remorse. We were told that we must ask Ayesha or the boere [police] who killed her. “We knew it was him [Julius] from day one. We saw him on the night Ayesha was shot. We didn't do anything wrong, our child was walking to the shop.