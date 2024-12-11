A 69-year-old man has been convicted by the Mitchells Plain Regional Court for raping his niece 40 years ago. After a two-year court battle, the 52-year-old victim says she has finally been vindicated after bravely taking the stand against her oom, despite her family not believing her as a child.

Bernard Da Fraetas from Atlantis was thrust into the spotlight two years ago when his niece broke her silence on the sex attacks. At the time, she lodged a R1 million civil claim against her uncle for the psychological trauma of being exposed to porn at the age of 12. She decided to speak up when she learnt her uncle was working as a school staff transport driver.

According to the summons issued by the Western Cape High Court, the sexual assaults date back to the 1980s when Da Fraetas worked for the victim’s father. She said: “I was about 12 and in Standard 5 in the period between 1984 and 1985. He worked for my father and would do the deliveries. “He would come to the house and make me watch porn with him and he would masturbate.”

In court papers, she said Da Fraetas would lay her down on her parents’ bed and force her to watch as he ejaculated, while grooming her on how to masturbate. A rape case was registered at Mitchells Plain SAPS. Da Freitas made his first court appearance in September 2023 and was granted R1000 bail, and his trial was set down for July 2024. The victim says they returned to court last week where the Magistrate convicted him.

She explains: “He pleaded not guilty and myself and my sister were placed on the stand. He also took the stand in his own defence and the Magistrate noted that he kept lying.” “I went bos and told him to tell the truth. I told the court how he destroyed my life and how nobody believed me. “I finally feel vindicated because the Magistrate saw through the lies.

“He was convicted for rape, indecent assault and grooming of a minor. “Many people thought I wouldn’t win because after so long there was no DNA or medical evidence but the state prosecutor was excellent. “I felt relieved that finally someone believed me because my family shrugged me off when I told them as a child. I am now done with them.”

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirms the conviction and says sentencing proceedings will commence on 23 January 2025. Advocate Bronwin Pithey of the Women’s Legal Centre says the conviction is a victory for rape victims. She explains a successful Constitutional Court challenge of the time limits on prosecution of sexual offences, besides rape, have opened up opportunities for victims of sexual assault to get justice regardless of how far back the offence dates.

Pithey says: “In cases like this many victims feel that if there is no corroborating evidence such as medical evidence they won’t be believed. “It is encouraging to see a Regional Magistrate could hand down a conviction by listening and scrutinising oral evidence and weighing it up. “This shows that if women are believed, they can get a conviction.