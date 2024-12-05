The Anti-Gang Unit has pounced on PPA Security head offices as heavily armed cops are raiding the premises on Thursday morning. It is understood that the investigating team probing the murder of alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman obtained warrants amid the arrest of two men affiliated with PPA.

A large contingent of cops were seen arriving at the PPA office near Paarden Eiland on Thursday morning as they arrived sirens blaring on the N1 highway. Anti-Gang Unit raids PPA Security head offices as part of an investigation into the murder of alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman, following accusations against the company's owner. Picture: Mahira Duval Mark Lifman, 57, was killed in a hail of bullets at the Garden Route Mall on 3 November. This raid comes weeks after Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen publicly accused the owner of PPA security of being behind the murder.

Two days after the shooting at Garden Route Mall, the businessman’s alleged killers were charged and remanded in custody. Lifman died in a hail of bullets while walking to his bakkie, and according to CCTV footage a white VW Golf is seen speeding away from the scene. The shooters were allegedly chased by cops and security companies, culminating in their arrest near Uniondale as Johannes Hendrik Jacobs and Gert Johannes Bezuidenhout were arrested.

Just hours before the duo appeared in court, CCTV footage surfaced showing that the hitmen drove to a nearby farm after fleeing the scene, where they changed the licence plates on the vehicle to avoid being detected. According to sources both of the men work for PPA Security with Jacobs being identified as the shooter while Bezuidenhout drove the getaway car. The case was remanded to 13 November for a bail information hearing.

Speaking to the Daily Voice before their appearance Booysen said he was angry to hear that Alwyn Landman, the owner of PPA, was behind the hit. "Both of them work for PPA and that 'Johnny' [Jacobs] is the guy who came from Task Force and he's a f*cking good shooter. This was done by Alwyn because Johnny is his right hand man and doesnt move a finger unless Alwyn says he must. That Alwyn is only where he is today because of Mark. He was nothing but a security guard at Shimmy Club and Mark is the one who gave him an opportunity as a bouncer and helped him work his way up in the security business." Landman did not respond to questions, and referred all questions to Operations Manager Colin Adams who claimed Booysen was incorrect.

“The information provided to you by Mr Booysen is factually incorrect.” Cops are also conducting a search at the home of Landman's business partner, Bernard Mare, in Table View. Cops have shut the entrance to his home and neighbours reported hearing glass breaking.