Harrowing tales of abuse by women who were allegedly trafficked to the Mother City to be sold as prostitutes took centre stage at the Western Cape High Court on Friday as judgment commenced in one of the biggest human trafficking trials in recent times. The trial, which started in November 2021, saw two Cameroonian cousins, Edward and Yannick Ayuk, being slapped with over 40 charges including rape, kidnapping, assault and running a brothel in Milnerton.

According to the State, the duo along with Edward’s wife Leandre Williams lured women from Springbok and East London to Cape Town under false pretences and instead made them walk the streets to solicit clients. Spouse: Leandre Williams. Picture: Mahira Duval Williams denied trafficking women from Springbok, and admitted to being a sex worker but said many women in Springbok did so voluntarily. In a summary of the evidence before her, Judge Alma De Wet highlighted the testimonies of several victims who took the stand, telling the court how they were trafficked from a town called Matjieskloof.

A 27-year-old woman revealed how she was forced to balance buckets of water on her head while being whipped and how strained family ties led her to murdering her own mother. She claimed she was brought to Cape Town in January 2017 and on arrival was given drugs which increased her sexual urges. The woman said she was sent to the streets where she would work 12 hours shifts. Any money she earned would be handed over to Edward who allegedly gave her more drugs in return.