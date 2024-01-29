The largest human trafficking trial in the Western Cape is nearing an end after final arguments were heard at the High Court on Friday after nearly two years. According to the State’s case, cousins Edward and Jannick Ayuk, along with Edward’s wife, Leandre Williams, lured women from Springbok and East London to Cape Town under false pretences and made them walk the streets to solicit clients.

During the marathon trial, several of the women were transported from their home towns to take the stand at the High Court. After extensive testimonies by the women, police officers and other officials, the defence lawyer for the cousins, Advocate Bash Sibda, successfully argued for the acquittal of Yannick on 27 charges, saying the State did not prove its case against him. Judge Alma de Wet subsequently ruled that 27 charges be dropped against Yannick, while Edward was acquitted on four counts of rape.

Leandre Williams. In their defence, the cousins claimed that a “dirty cop”, who allegedly operated as a pimp in the area, conspired with other officers to have them arrested. This was rejected by the State. During arguments last week, the State and defence teams went head to head with the final arguments ahead of judgement. Sibda claimed the State had “hopelessly failed” to prove the human trafficking charges, saying none of the victims were held captive, nor had they been trafficked.

He also said the State had not followed procedures in terms of the Human Trafficking Act, by failing to obtain the necessary certificate to bring the charge before the court for trafficking. State prosecutor, Advocate Maria Marshall, rejected this, saying that the legislation defined human trafficking and not what the public perceived it to be, as portrayed in movies. She said the State was not required to provide a certificate under the Act and that the documentation referred to was instead a “Letter of Reference” and was required when the State had to decide whether or not to prosecute a victim of human trafficking who, as a result, committed a crime.