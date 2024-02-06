Alleged child killer, Derick Kalmeyer is set to know his fate next Tuesday as the Western Cape High Court prepares its judgement. The 28s gang member from Vredenburg, known as “Slang”, returned to court on Monday as legal teams submitted their final arguments, with his lawyer calling on the court to acquit.

Kalmeyer, 54, is accused of stabbing to death siblings Faith and Conray Adams on 1 May 2019, following an argument with their mother Frizaan, who was his girlfriend at the time, and her friend. The two women allegedly fled the hokkie out of fear, leaving the children behind. The court heard that three-year-old Faith had been stabbed 19 times, while 18-month-old Conray was stabbed 14 times and had skull fractures which were presumably caused by being flung through a glass window.

Kalmeyer’s lawyer, Advocate Bash Sibda, called on the court to acquit his client, saying the State had failed to prove its case. Sibda says: “During the cross examination of Mr Kalmeyer, the prosecutor did not put it to him that he murdered the children. “It is submitted that the prosecutor’s “failure” to do so amounts to a tacit concession that the State had failed to make a case against Mr Kalmeyer.”

However, State Advocate, Mbulelo Koti, said there was enough circumstantial evidence to link Kalmeyer to the murders. He argued that Kalmeyer’s version that he had left the two sleeping siblings in the hokkie unattended in the middle of the night was highly unlikely. Koti says: “He claims that he loves the deceased. It is impossible for an old man, in the accused’s position, that he would leave the two children with no one in the house.”