The State is ready to go to trial in the case of missing Joshlin Smith, and on Monday revealed that the matter will be heard at the Western Cape High Court later this year. On Monday, angry Saldanha Bay residents gathered outside the Vredenburg Magistrate’s court, expressing their frustration as proceedings were postponed once again, and the fact that there has been no progress in finding the still-missing child.

The six-year-old vanished without a trace on 19 February from her Diazville home Saldanha Bay. Gone: Joshlin Smith, 6. Picture: Supplied She had been left in the care of her mother’s berk, Jacquen Appollis. On 5 March, cops arrested her mom Racquel “Kelly” Smith, as well as Appollis, and their friends Steveno Van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombaard, on charges of human trafficking for purposes of exploitation and kidnapping.

It is alleged that they had sold the Grade 1 learner at Middelpos Primary School for R20 000. Expecting: Kelly Smith. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers A pregnant Smith, who has two other children, appeared in court wearing a red knit top and sporting a large baby bump. The National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter was postponed to 16 September due to outstanding evidence and further investigations.

He reports: “What is outstanding is the forensic report, there was more evidence that came forward which was sent for analysis and we are also attending to administrative matters. “When we come back we will give the letter to the court telling the court that the case will be moved to the High Court. Kwaad: Frustrated community of Diazville in Saldanha Bay. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers “The investigation continues, so we may add more charges.

“We are ready for trial and after 16 September we will draft the indictment and summary of facts and hand it over to the accused.” Joshlin’s father Jose Emke said he was unhappy with the postponements while Kelly has also kept mum. The dad says: “I also want to go to the detectives to ask about the progress of the case. It makes me very unhappy when the case is postponed every time.

“Police never provide information to the family. There is no positive progress, all I hear is that the case is still under investigation. “My family went to visit Kelly and she still has not given us the truth about what happened to Joshlin. “She always replies she doesn’t know anything or can’t say anything as she wasn’t there at the time of the disappearance. But I don’t believe Kelly.”

Hartseer: Girl’s Father, Jose Emke. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers Community members said they want to know where Joshlin is. Jeanette Abrahams says: “We know nothing but we went into the bushes and the dunes looking for her. We want answers. We want Joshlin. “The case must go to the high court, maybe there they will answer and tell us where our child is.”

Jose said they have not given up hope of finding Joshlin alive. The hartseer dad says: “I can't really look into my little girl’s face as she is Joshlin’s double, they have the same face. “I still believe that Joshlin is alive and that Kelly and her friends must just speak the truth. I believe she has been sold because the mother is on drugs.