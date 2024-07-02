The Western Cape government has partnered with businesses to help unemployed jobseekers get to interviews with their ‘Getting YOU to Work’ pilot project. The initiative offers jobseekers FREE travel to interviews using Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS).

‘Getting YOU to Work’ is being piloted in Cape Town and is available to jobseekers who have secured an interview with a partner employer. Employers can register on the Online Portal to offer free travel vouchers to interview candidates, while jobseekers can ask potential employers to register so that they can get a free travel voucher for attending interviews. ‘Getting YOU to Work’ is part of the province’s Growth 4 Jobs Strategy to grow the provincial economy, create jobs and tackle unemployment, which currently stands at 20%.

The high cost of transport is a major barrier reported by unemployed jobseekers, and recent increases in fuel prices and public transport fares have made this even more difficult. Providing free travel vouchers removes this barrier, helping jobseekers find the work they so desperately need. The voucher allows jobseekers to travel to and from interviews in the Cape Town metro, for free, using Golden Arrow Bus Services on Mondays to Fridays between 8am and 4pm.