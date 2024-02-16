Jobseekers will now have an easier time reaching potential employers thanks to a new Western Cape Government initiative that will see them get free bus rides to interviews. The launch of the “Getting YOU to Work” pilot project – which gives jobseekers travel vouchers – took place with Premier Alan Winde and Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie, at Athlone’s Kismet Building yesterday.

Winde and Mackenzie joined several interview candidates for their first trip using the transport voucher, which is in the form of a Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) gold card. Interview candidate Latita Memani, a 20-year-old student from Langa, says: “I managed to get to the interview today without spending money and without borrowing money from my parents. “Most of the time when the job interviews come up, it comes at a difficult time during the month where there is no money.”

Mackenzie said the voucher is for anyone with a confirmed interview with one of its registered companies. The company will inform interview candidates how to register online to receive their travel voucher from a GABS kiosk, bus station or GABS van. Mackenzie says: “The department formulated this project and we got our partners on board, which is GABS because they have the availability off-peak to carry hundreds of thousands of people in the city and their reach is across the city of Cape Town.”

The launch was also a way to ask more companies to partner with the Western Cape Government to ensure the success of the project. The Western Cape Government hopes to see 180 000 off-peak trips done. The card is loaded with 12 off-peak trips and employers are urged to schedule interviews during off-peak times.

Premier Alan Winde adds: “For me, everything that I tackle at the end of the day is about a job or jobs. “My mantra is ‘Nothing stops a bullet like a job, nothing gives you dignity like a job and nothing puts food on your table like a job’. “We know from our conversations with young people that to even get to an interview when you have been unemployed is very difficult.”