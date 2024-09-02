Five years after her murder, the father of UWC student Jesse Hess said he’s suffered two heart attacks and is still heartbroken. On Friday, Premier Alan Winde asked the public not to forget victims like Jesse as he and other stakeholders in safety signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure that police are adequately resourced and that everyone works together for a safer province.

“So many others in our region and country die in vain. Today we remember her (Jesse Hess) in the signing of this agreement. Together we are going to make sure that we fight crime, that we build a safer society, that we must not forget those who have fallen; it is in their names and in their honour that we do this today,” Winde said. Jesse, 18, and her oupa, Chris Lategan, 85, were killed in their Parow flat on 30 August 2019. Killer: Cousin David van Boven. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency(ANA) Dad Lance Hess said the family had a small memorial at their home on Friday where they lit candles to commemorate the deceased.

“My baby daughter is not taking it well. She's 14 now and I could not help crying this morning (Friday) as they spoke about Jesse on the radio while we were on the way to her school. “I asked her if we must place flowers on Jesse's grave tomorrow (Saturday) and she said ‘daddy I can't'. It would be too hard for her,” he said. Since Jesse's passing, Lance said he had suffered two heart attacks, lost his courier business and has had to move to a new home.

“The saddest part about today is that we moved closer to the flat where she stayed and we have to drive past there,” he said. “And at the end of last year, I had two heart attacks. I said to my wife I think my heart is still broken.” He said Jesse’s dream was to do missionary work after completing her studies in theology.