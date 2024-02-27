Murder accused Leeroy Rose turned on his co-accused in the Western Cape High Court, claiming he saw Allester Abrahams attack slain teen Janika Mello with a “big stone”. The shocking revelation came amid a special application by Abrahams to be acquitted of the rape and murder of the 14-year-old.

On 31 August 2019, Janika, who was a Grade 6 pupil at Northwood Primary School in Woodlands, went to a karaoke at Portlands High School to support a local soccer club. The Heinz Park teen was later dropped off by a taxi close to her home and her half-naked body was found in her backyard the following morning. Several used condoms were found around her and the left side of her face was smashed with a concrete block. FINGERED: Accused Allester Abrahams. Picture: Armand Hough On Monday, Abrahams’ lawyer, Advocate Luyanda Eric Gebengane, told the court that the State had not provided any evidence linking his client to the rape and murder charges.

Abrahams has admitted to klapping Janika once, claiming she had refused to go home. State prosecutor, Advocate Bonginkosi Maki, opposed the special application and presented the testimonies of State witnesses, who told the court that on two occasions Abrahams had slapped Janika for allegedly refusing to have sex with him. Janika, who was a Grade 6 pupil at Northwood Primary School in Woodlands, went to a karaoke event at Portlands High School to support a local soccer club on 31 August in 2019. pic supplied During the second assault, he allegedly also kicked her twice, but was stabbed by another witness, Randall October, who had intervened.

Rose’s lawyer, Advocate Herrington Bonya, shocked the court when he revealed that his client had placed Abrahams on the scene. According to Rose, on the night of the murder, he had seen Abrahams with Janika and was told by his tjommie that he was going to have sex with the girl. Rose claimed Abrahams even offered Janika to him for sex, but there was no agreement and he left. Rose allegedly told police that he went to look for the two later in the evening and that was when he found Abrahams holding a “big stone” and dropping it on Janika’s head.