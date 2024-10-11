One of the men convicted for the rape and murder of Heinz Park teen, Janika Mello, has approached the Western Cape High Court to hear additional evidence he claims will prove he was set up. The application by Allester Abraham comes four months after he was sentenced to 20 years in the mang for the horrific incident which led to Janika’s death.

Abraham was sentenced alongside Leeroy Rose by Judge Pam Andrews. Janika, who was a Grade 6 pupil at Northwood Primary School in Woodlands, went to a karaoke at Portlands High School to support a local soccer club on 31 August 2019. Update: Allester Abraham wants evidence heard. Picture: Armand Hough/ Independent Newspapers The teen was later dropped off by a taxi close to her home and her half-naked body was found in her backyard the following morning.

According to crime scene photographs cops found multiple used condoms on the scene while the postmorten report indicated that she had multiple vaginal and anal injuries. During the trial Rose claimed he saw Abraham throw a rock on Janika’s head. The duo were subsequently both found guilty on two charges of rape and one of murder.

The Judge said she believed Rose had concealed the identities of other persons who could have raped Janika. Now Abraham plans to bring a group of bandiete from Pollsmoor to testify in his defence. According to papers filed this week, Rose allegedly bragged while being transported to prison that he had falsely implicated Abraham in the murder.