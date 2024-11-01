A special enquiry into the conviction of one of the men who raped and murdered Heinz Park teen, Janika Mello, has been delayed as defence witnesses were not available. The application by Allester Abraham to challenge his conviction at the Western Cape High Court comes four months after he was sentenced to 20 years in the mang for the horrific incident.

On Thursday a group of bandiete from Pollsmoor Prison were set to testify for the defence team amid allegations that Abraham’s co-accused Leeroy Rose had falsely implicated him in the rape and murder. Janika, who was a Grade 6 pupil at Northwood Primary School in Woodlands, went to a karaoke at Portlands High School to support a local soccer club on 31 August 2019. Challenging: Allester Abraham to fight verdict. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers The teen was later dropped off by a taxi close to her home and her half-naked body was found in her backyard the following morning.

Cops found multiple used condoms on the scene while the postportmen report indicates that she had multiple vaginal and anal injuries, and her head was bashed in. During the trial Rose turned on his co-accused and claimed he saw Abraham throw the rock on Janika’s head. The duo were subsequently both found guilty on two charges of rape and one of murder.