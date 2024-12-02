Busy Jakes Gerwel Drive will be closed until further notice, after a section of the road threatened to cave in. The City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility Directorate says it appears people have been digging under the Bonteheuwel bridge.

In a statement it said: “The City’s Roads Infrastructure Management Department is intervening after the inspection revealed the integrity of this road being impacted following the discovery of digging under the bridge causing surface failure of this road segment.” A tunnel appears to have been dug under the Bonteheuwel Bridge. The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas said Jakes Gerwel Drive, where it intersects with Viking Road, in the direction of the N2, will remain closed until the City’s Roads Infrastructure Management team can implement appropriate measures to ensure the road user’s safety.