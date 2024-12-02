Busy Jakes Gerwel Drive will be closed until further notice, after a section of the road threatened to cave in.
The City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility Directorate says it appears people have been digging under the Bonteheuwel bridge.
In a statement it said: “The City’s Roads Infrastructure Management Department is intervening after the inspection revealed the integrity of this road being impacted following the discovery of digging under the bridge causing surface failure of this road segment.”
A tunnel appears to have been dug under the Bonteheuwel Bridge.
The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas said Jakes Gerwel Drive, where it intersects with Viking Road, in the direction of the N2, will remain closed until the City’s Roads Infrastructure Management team can implement appropriate measures to ensure the road user’s safety.
“This past Friday we made the startling discovery of this road’s integrity being compromised. It appears that there are people who have been digging out the sand under this bridge which has led to a segment of the road being vulnerable to collapse. At this stage, closure would be the best safety measure.”
Road users are advised to avoid the N7 Jakes Gerwel Drive southbound at Viking Road and to use alternative routes.
“It has also been noted that certain community members continue to remove material under this bridge. The City requests that this practice stop immediately and that members of the public who spot anyone removing anything under his bridge report the matter to the City’s call centre,” said Quintas.