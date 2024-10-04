Four Cape Town cops accused of pulling off a R20 million jewellery heist in Llandudno have been sent to the mang as their bail hearing was postponed to next week. Jacobus Adriaan Groenewald, Bradley Dimitri Minnaar, Mthuthuzeli Mafanya and Bathandwa Soldati appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Thursday on aggravated robbery charges after they were busted by the Anti-Corruption Unit over the past two weeks.

Has been charged: Minnaar. Picture: supplied The officers who form part of the Operation Restore Unit and are stationed at various stations across Cape Town are accused of staging a robbery on 14 September at the home of a popular Nigerian rapper who has yet to be named. A source revealed the four cops are part of a group of eight who used their official Saps uniforms and vehicles to carry out house robberies in the larney suburb. “They went to the home of a rich Nigerian and told those in the house they were searching for a wanted Nigerian but instead they stole jewellery valued at R20 million.

Implicated: Mafanya. Picture: supplied “They are so stupid they left their fingerprints all over the house as they stole Rolex watches, gold bracelets, emeralds and ivory items.” The officers allegedly placed false number plates on the state vehicles to flous CCTV cameras in the area. Police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed the arrests and explained the fourth suspect was arrested in Philippi on Wednesday.