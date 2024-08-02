There were many happy smiles at Tygerberg Hospital this week as the facility embarked on its annual drive to treat little patients with cleft lip and craniofacial issues. Cleft lip and cleft palate are birth defects affecting one in 2 000 children in Africa and happens when a baby’s lip or mouth doesn’t form completely during pregnancy, causing an opening in the upper lip or in the roof of the mouth.

The hospital, through the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness and the Smile Foundation, annually treats more than 200 new and follow up cases of children born with this condition. Facial defect: Lesedi before crucial operation. Picture: Supplied For more than a decade, the Smile Foundation has invested in the funding of the tailored surgeries and recovery at the hospital. Head of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Tygerberg Hospital, Professor Nick Kairinos, says without the support of the foundation, providing help would’ve been an uphill battle.

Okuhle Solani, mom of five-year-old patient Lesedi, says her daughter has not stopped smiling since receiving help. Lesedi from Paarl had her first op in February 2020 after she struggled to breast and bottle feed. Earlier this year, the brave girl had her second operation.

Safe hands: Head surgeon Nick Kairinos. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Okuhle says: “Lesedi has grown into a lovely, reserved and amazing little lady who is always ready to share a smile.” André Daniels, 10, from Elsies River has Crouzon syndrome, also known as craniofacial dysostosis, in which the seam of the skull fuses abnormally, influencing the shape of the head and face. In November 2023 André received a fronto-orbital advancement operation and is progressing well after a successful operation.