A Delft woman wants to raise the alarm about an alleged scammer on TikTok who took her money but never delivered the goods. Sameegah Ely says she is considering opening a police case against the seller, after paying R690 via EFT for two jackets for her daughters, plus delivery costs, in May.

She says the jackets never arrived and now the seller is ignoring her messages. Kwaad: Sameegah Ely wants cash. Picture: supplied Sameegah, 40, says she came across Zugrah Khan on TikTok about a year ago when she advertised clothing for her small business called Z and S Trading. Sameegah explains: “I saved her number and did not order immediately but I used to view her status and always asked her how much are the things she is selling.

“I know of people who bought things from her, so I trusted that she is legit and never thought she would do something like this. No joy: Jackets like this one ordered. Picture: supplied “I saw that she was advertising the jackets and I asked her how much it is. She told me she is an online business, so I need to EFT the money and she will Paxi [post] it. “I paid her R690 all together into her bank account on a Saturday and she said I will have it by the Tuesday, but I never got the jackets and she doesn't want to reimburse me.

“When I phone her or message her she doesn’t answer or return my calls.” On 7 June, Zugrah paid Sameegah R220 via EFT but has allegedly been silent on the balance. Receipts: Cell screenshot. Picture: supplied Sameegah adds: “She keeps making excuses, now she is ignoring me and I want my money. I don’t know where she stays, her address is not visible.”

When the Daily Voice contacted Zugrah Khan via her business WhatsApp number, she acknowledged dealing with Sameegah and said she would reimburse her. The business owner explains: “A lot has been happening on my side and I do apologise for not delivering. I messaged her but I think she blocked me. “I paid her R220. I must still give her R470, which I will pay on Saturday [tomorrow].”