Following queries from the family, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) says it is still investigating the tragic death of 16-year-old Althea Adams. The teen was shot by cops during a police raid in De Range, Elsies River, in March.

On the fateful day, police discovered a trove of drugs, including 486 mandrax pille and 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition in Fairview Court. As cops moved to nab an alleged suspect, angry community members intervened, and chaos ensued. Police officers discharged their firearms, allegedly using live rounds, into the dense mob, and Althea, who was not involved in the commotion, was struck in the chest by a bullet while standing near the scene.

Cape Town 18 March 2024 A 16-year-old Althea Adams was shot and killed while three others were wounded when police opened fire on the community of De Range. pic SUPPLIED She collapsed in her aunt’s home, and despite immediate medical attention, died at a local hospital. Another bystander, a 9-year-old boy, was also injured, having been shot in the head. Seven months after the devastating incident, IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping has confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing with no clear indication of who pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Althea.

“This matter is still under investigation,” Shuping said. In the days following the shooting, the community protested, with residents blocking streets and setting tyres ablaze, demanding accountability for Althea's death. Althea's sister, Ushan Adams, says they’ve been left in the dark concerning the investigation.

“We aren't asking why it was her, why it happened to us. We can't judge God, but our family wants justice for her,” she explains. “There are mornings where my mum is lying with her photo, all I want is that the one who pulled the trigger should go sit because it was murder.” The family is not alone in their grief with the community hitting back at the police for their approach towards residents.