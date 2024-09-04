Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) says its investigation into the death of a Wynberg father has been finalised. Ramone Freeman, 31, died after he was shot by a police officer on 11 February 2024 in Mile End Road in Diep River.

Officers were responding to calls about a housebreaking during load shedding when they spotted Freeman jumping over the complex wall where his mother lives. It was alleged that he attacked the officers with a knife and was shot once in the chest. Six months after his death, Ipid spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, said the investigation has finally been completed, and is now being prepared for the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for a decision on whether to prosecute or not.

“This case investigated by Ipid and the investigation is finalised. Ipid is currently preparing the docket for the DPP to make a decision,” Shuping said. Freeman’s wife, Akifah Williams, says she and their children still have many unanswered questions about the fatal shooting. She adds: “My kids have been suffering emotionally, especially my daughter. Up until today, my kids did not receive the trauma counselling that the Ipid promised the morning of their dad's death.”