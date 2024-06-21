The investigation into the murder of Gugulethu CPF Deputy Chairperson Lulama 'Guffy' Dinginto, who was shot and killed inside her home in December has been completed The murder suspect, Lungile Madolo, made a brief appearance before the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

He was arrested in the Eastern Cape weeks after evading cops. In the early hours of December 10, Madolo allegedly broke into her flat in the backyard of NY 110. He shot her five times in the head and face, and she was found in her bathroom. Her family said about a week before her murder, Madolo had looked for Guffy.

Accused: Lungile Madolo’s case on hold. Picture: supplied She had raised concerns about this to her colleagues and also Madolo’s mother. Three days after the murder, police offered a R50 000 reward for information about Madolo aka “Fire”. He was eventually nabbed in Graaff-Reinet.

Western Cape Community Police Forum (CPF) board chairperson, Francina Lukas, expressed their fervent desire for justice to be served in the wake of the horrific crime that has shaken the community to its core. She said the CPF board has committed to working tirelessly with law enforcement agencies to bring about a swift resolution for the victim’s family. Lukas says: “We demand justice for Guffy and all other victims who suffered and perished at the hands of this vicious criminal.”

In court, dressed in a green top and blue jeans, Madolo listened attentively as the State informed the magistrate that the investigation was complete. “The investigating officer has finished the investigation. The case is postponed to July,” the prosecutor said. The state said the case was ready to be transferred to the Wynberg Regional Court.