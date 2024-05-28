An alleged skelm has been killed after breaking into a house in Wynberg. Cops were called to a residence in Mission Road on Monday morning after the man was shot and killed.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “Wynberg police registered murder and house robbery cases for investigation following an incident in Mission Road, Wynberg on Monday morning, 27 May. “According to reports, police members attended the crime scene where they found an unknown male with a gunshot wound to his chest. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are the subject of a police investigation. No arrests have been made.”

Councillor: Carmen Siebritz. Picture: supplied Local councillor Carmen Siebritz says she called the homeowners after hearing about the incident. “I reached out to them but they were in such a state, the wife was very traumatised, she couldn’t speak properly because at the time, the police were still busy processing the scene.” Community police forum (CPF) chairperson Shamila Nicholson says they area awaiting feedback from police.

“All that we know is that it was an intruder . We don't know who shot him. “We are shocked by this incident, this is not something that happens in Wynberg, the last shooting we had was at the taxi rank.” When the Daily Voice approached the homeowners, they refused to comment.

Siebritz says they’ve been putting crime prevention measures in place: “This is something I have been addressing on an ongoing basis. I have addressed it with the CPF, and the Law Enforcement, when it comes to our municipal infrastructure and other stolen things. “Just last week, not in Mission Road but quite close by, we received 16 additional law enforcement officers who will be able to clamp down on the theft of infrastructure. There is a shortage of staff in Wynberg and we only have one van patrolling the area. “Unfortunately we have Law Enforcement until 10pm. SAPS need to account as to why there is a lack of services there if any, and why they only have one van in our sector and law enforcement needs to account for the damage to the infrastructure.”