Nine years after a stand-off between cops and Athlone resident Michael Volkwyn, an inquest will finally be held at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court to determine whether he killed himself or if police pulled the trigger. Last week, police confirmed that witnesses were expected to testify into the formal inquest of Volkwyn, 61, who died in May 2015 inside his Hazendal home where a police constable was also wounded.

Volkwyn’s siblings claim their brother had not committed suicide and that police had shot him. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the inquest was on the court roll for later this year. “The matter is currently remanded to be on the court roll in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on August 1 and 2, 2024.”

Volkwyn’s brother Roy Volkwyn says the family believed there was a cover-up by authorities. “Ipid (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) was part of the cover-up,” he claims. “It was ordered from high up. Ipid was specifically ordered to exclude corruption from their mandate for that investigation. Hence Ipid ignored video evidence (from CCTV cameras) proving that SAPS officers had lied in their submissions to Ipid.”

Volkwyn, described as a recluse by his neighbours, had fenced-off his home after the SPCA were called to the residence to confiscate his dogs following a complaint by a resident who had been attacked. During the 12-hour stand off police said they had to use a stun grenade to ward off his dogs, claiming the animals had attacked them and this was when a cop was shot in the face. Police said when they entered the house, two shots went off and claimed Volkwyn had turned the gun on himself.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping says: “This matter was investigated by police and Ipid conducted preliminary investigation in 2015. “Ipid reviewed this same case on numerous occasions in the past years, upon concerns raised by the family, whereafter a docket was referred to the NPA. “The NPA referred the docket to the Inquest Court at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.”