An innocent bystander was shot and killed during a robbery in Delft on Wednesday morning. The 28-year-old victim, who worked for a bakery company, died at the scene on Delft Main Road in Suburban. When the unknown shooters opened fire, he fell next to a loaf of bread.

A witness said it appeared to be a robbery gone wrong. The witness says: “The shooters are known, they fled the area. It is unknown why he was shot. “He was an innocent man, he worked for a living. People from the area are really heartbroken about this shooting.”

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirms the incident and says they are still looking for the suspects. Investigating Manyana says: “Delft police are investigating a murder case following a shooting incident on Wednesday in Delft Main Road, where a 28-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. No arrests have been made as yet. The motive behind this incident forms part of the investigation.” Even though Delft murder statistics for 2023 are down compared to 2022, it remains in the top 10 with the most murders reported in the Western Cape. According to police statistics for the last quarter from October to December 2023, the number of killings were at 68 and in the previous year it was 86. Last year in September, Delft recorded a murder each day, which made it the murder capital of South Africa.