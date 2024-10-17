Independent Media photographer Ayanda Ndamane has bagged another award, his second for the year. Ndamane was named Photographer of the Year, Western Cape region, at the annual Vodacom Journalist of the Year Award ceremony on Tuesday.

In July, the 39-year-old sharp shooter won the Standard Bank Sikuvile Award in the “news photographs” category for his “Pro-Palestine crowd clash with police” submission, which was published on the front page of the Cape Times. The same photograph has now scooped its second award for him. More than 1 200 entries were received from journalists around the country as they shared examples of their best work from the past year for the Vodacom competition.

Champs: All the Western Cape winners. Picture: Supplied Ndamane set the bar with his entry, knocking out all other contenders as he humbly states: “This win is not for me, its for every child on the Cape Flats, who has to battle to get to school daily though gang violence and constant shooting. “I feel grateful that my work is being appreciated, but this is a bittersweet celebration because while sitting at the award ceremony, I was sad for the current state of photography jobs in print media today. “While I am scooping awards, there are a flood of job losses happening in my industry. People need to realise how important it is to have (professional) photographers around, the pictures you take on your phone won’t do the same work that my camera does.