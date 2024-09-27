The three-day Indigenous Games wrapped up in spectacular style on Thursday, with the Cape Metro coming out tops. More than 800 participants from every district in the Western Cape came together at the Western Cape Sports School in Kuils River to celebrate our shared heritage by playing various traditional games including drie stokkies, Kho-Kho, vyf klippies (Ncuva), skipping, jukskei and a modern twist on stick fighting.

At the end of the day, the Metropole topped the tally, winning an impressive eight gold, eight silver and five bronze medals. Tamzin Stadler from Cape Metropole playing Drie Stokkies at the indigenous games. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers The Garden Route followed closely with four gold, eight silver and five bronze medals. Cape Winelands took third place with four gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

Director of the local organising committee, Danielle Manuel, congratulated all the athletes for their outstanding performances and for celebrating indigenous culture in such a remarkable way. Danielle says: “What an incredible three days it’s been! As we wrap up event, I can’t help but feel energised by all that we’ve achieved. We’ve exchanged amazing ideas, shared experiences and created memories that will last a lifetime.” She thanked all the stakeholders for making the event one to remember.

Danielle adds: “Thank you to all the enthusiastic helpers who poured their hearts and souls into making this event a reality. “Your new challenge is to stabilise your structures and get the leagues going. Participants must play for at least four months in the league.” A mother of three, who introduced herself only as Lynn, travelled all the way from Knysna to join the games, says it was like medicine for the soul.