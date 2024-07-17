Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Services has reported 293 motor vehicle accidents in the past week, exceeding the weekly average of 50. The inclement weather of the past week saw a downturn in arrests, from 333 to 201 and motor vehicle accidents, on the other hand, rocketed, said Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith.

The inclement weather may have kept some criminals at bay, but it has been a busy week for our traffic services and emergency services, who attended to at least 293 crashes ranging from fender benders to more serious incidents, he said. “It’s likely the actual tally is far higher, as not all incidents are necessarily reported through the same channels. The worse the weather, the better our driving habits should be. “To enhance road safety during the storms, Cape Town Traffic Services proactively increased patrols and monitored hotspots. This facilitated swift responses to any incidents.

“With more rain predicted this week, we urge motorists to slow down, increase their following distance, and switch on their headlights to adapt to the challenging conditions. We’ll all get where we need to be, albeit cold and wet,” Smith said. Smith added that Traffic Services recorded 16,604 transgressions, impounded 120 public transport vehicles and executed 1,256 warrants of arrest. “They also made 27 arrests of which 24 were for driving under the influence of alcohol and three for reckless and negligent driving,” he said.

“It is harrowing to think that in addition to the hazardous conditions of the road, some drivers still got behind the wheel while intoxicated. It is a recipe for disaster and drivers need to take more responsibility when on the road,” Smith said. “Metro Police officers also confiscated a number of drugs including mandrax, tik and dagga. Their Law Enforcement counterparts arrested 142 suspects including one person in Kleinvlei for dealing in alcohol. “During this arrest, while assisting the SAPS, officers confiscated 625 litres of alcohol valued at R23 400,” he said.