A Kraaifontein man has won a High Court battle to sever his parental rights after discovering that he was not the biological father of his daughter after years of paying papgeld. The man discovered the shocking truth of his ex-wife’s jolling on WhatsApp.

In the application, the dad, who is unnamed to protect the child, sought relief from the court after two paternity tests revealed the harrowing truth. According to the court documents the couple got married in 2012 and in 2017 their daughter was born. After 10 years of marriage they divorced.

As part of the divorce settlement it was decided that the child would live with her mother and the father, who is a local guard force for the US Embassy in Pakistan, would pay R7500 in maintenance each month. Discovered: Truth revealed on phone. Picture: supplied He later learnt that he was not the biological father when he discovered WhatsApp messages between his former wife and a man only identified as ‘Mr MW’ where he told the mother to "please look after my little girl." The judgement by Judge James Dumisani Lekhuleni outlines that the jolling took place when the father was working abroad and after discovering the text messages he underwent two paternity tests.

‘’The test conducted by this lab also excluded the applicant as the biological father of the minor child. The applicant asserted that the two test results constitute conclusive evidence that he is not the minor child's biological father,’ it reads. It further states that when the blood tests were served on the mother she did not file answering affidavits to the court application and did not pitch up for the hearing at the Western Cape High Court. The judge found that the mother deliberately concealed the truth in order to keep receiving maintenance money.

“Her communication with Mr MW clearly demonstrates that she knew that the applicant was not the child's father. “In addition, her WhatsApp communication with Mr MW accords with the scientific test results, excluding the applicant as the father of the child. Ostensibly, the respondent hid this information from the applicant to receive maintenance from him. In my view, the respondent's conduct appears to be a paternity fraud. The judge said the father has no legal duty to maintain the child.