The 22 foreign nationals who were arrested last week near Paarl after they were found in a trailer attached to a bus have been ordered to pay a R1000 admission of guilt fine. The undocumented women and children are believed to be Zimbabwean nationals.

The group, including the two bus drivers, appeared in the Paarl Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of prevention and combating of corrupt activities, an offence in terms of the Immigration Act and prevention and combating of trafficking in persons. Police said a passenger allegedly offered a SAPS member R50 000 in exchange for the passengers' freedom. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the adult immigrants were fined R1000 each and will be deported.

The fifteen children are currently at places of safety. Ntabazalila said the case against the two bus drivers, Aleck Mukwenda and Tellmore Runganga, was postponed until 24 July 2024 for a bail application. Dr. Leon Schreibe, Minister of Home Affairs, has called for the law to take its course.