The case of two bus drivers arrested for transporting undocumented women and children in a trailer was postponed once more. Aleck Mukwenda and Tellmore Runganga appeared in the Paarl Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

They face charges of prevention and combating corrupt activities, an offence in terms of the Immigration Act, and prevention and combating trafficking in persons. However, the duo's bail application couldn't be finalised, and the matter was postponed. Mukwenda and Runganga had already made several appearances in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested near the N1 highway on July 7.

Cops found undocumented women and 15 children inside the bus’ trailer. This after police conducting patrols noticed passengers getting off a passenger bus close to the Sonstraal off-ramp. A male passenger allegedly offered a policeman R50 000 in exchange for their freedom.

Mukwenda and Runganga, who are believed to be legal in the country, were charged separately from the 22 believed to be Zimbabwean nationals. Since then, warrants for the imprisonment and eventual deportation of all 22 had been issued, and they had to pay an admission of guilt fine of, R1000 each. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the latest postponement.