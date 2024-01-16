The City of Cape Town has lauded its Identikidz programme, stating that it is on track for one of its best seasons yet. The programme, implemented by the City’s social development and early childhood development department, has tagged more than 120 000 children at participating beaches since its launch in mid-December.

This past weekend, just more than 16 000 children were tagged, with the busiest beaches being Mnandi (2 313), Strand (2 590) and Strandfontein (2 220). Twelve children were lost and later reunited with their families. Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said: “It is heartening that parents continue to make use of Identikidz. The statistics are encouraging, and point to this being one of our best seasons yet.

“What’s even more encouraging is that to date, fewer children have got lost or wandered off. “There is still one more weekend of the programme ahead and I want to encourage parents to continue making use of Identikidz. The beaches will continue to draw many visitors and little ones can easily wander off. “Look out for our staff and make sure the children in your care are tagged,” said Van der Ross.