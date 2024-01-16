The City of Cape Town has lauded its Identikidz programme, stating that it is on track for one of its best seasons yet.
The programme, implemented by the City’s social development and early childhood development department, has tagged more than 120 000 children at participating beaches since its launch in mid-December.
This past weekend, just more than 16 000 children were tagged, with the busiest beaches being Mnandi (2 313), Strand (2 590) and Strandfontein (2 220).
Twelve children were lost and later reunited with their families.
Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said: “It is heartening that parents continue to make use of Identikidz. The statistics are encouraging, and point to this being one of our best seasons yet.
“What’s even more encouraging is that to date, fewer children have got lost or wandered off.
“There is still one more weekend of the programme ahead and I want to encourage parents to continue making use of Identikidz. The beaches will continue to draw many visitors and little ones can easily wander off.
“Look out for our staff and make sure the children in your care are tagged,” said Van der Ross.
Through the joint efforts of all services, no fatal or non-fatal drownings were recorded this past weekend.
“Our lifeguards remained busy as they performed countless rescues and other heroic acts that meant the difference between life and death, and for that we commend them,” Van der Ross added.
“They will continue to be on duty and I want to re-emphasise my plea to the public. Swim only where there are lifeguards, remain vigilant and listen to the instructions of our lifeguards, for your own safety.”