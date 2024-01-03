Firefighters on the West Coast battled for hours to contain the fire which engulfed the iconic Shelley Point Hotel & Spa which was completely destroyed by the blaze. The fire at the luxury hotel in St Helena Bay saw helicopters and a spotter plane being brought in to water bomb the area as guests and staff were evacuated.

Saldanha Bay Mayor Andre Truter says authorities were alerted to the incident at around 7am on Tuesday morning. He explains: “The fire started in one of the kitchens of one of the smaller restaurants. When the staff opened the door at about 7am, that is when they noticed the flames had engulfed the entire kitchen. Initially their own fire crew attended the fire, but when it could not be contained, other authorities were contacted.” Truter says luckily a fire engine from the Saldanha Bay municipality was close by and responded immediately as other municipalities quickly dispatched available resources.

pic leon knipe He adds: "There was enough time to evacuate all the hotel guests and staff. Two helicopters and a spotter plane were brought in but initially they could not see through the mist. "As soon as it cleared, they got in and started waterbombing. The firefighters worked relentlessly for nearly seven hours to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to the nearby estate, which like the hotel, was at full capacity, and homes near the estate." He says the fire was fanned by a strong southeaster, but no workers or guests were injured. Truter adds the hotel is the oldest and largest hotel in St Helena Bay and the fire affected the livelihood of 120 staff members.